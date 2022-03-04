$25,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 300
S
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$25,999
Listing ID: 8556620
Stock #: N00303B
VIN: 2C3CCABG0FH841796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,806 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler 300 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Hyper Black Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: After 60 years of iconic style, power, awards and recognition, the redesigned 2015 Chrysler 300 sets a new standard for stunning. A distinctive new grille, dramatic new front and rear fascias and dual trapezoidal bright exhaust tips enhance the dynamic exterior of the new Chrysler 300, resulting in a unique sophisticated presence. Craftsmanship abounds with new interior colors, lush fabrics and tasteful accents. Leather-trimmed seats are now standard on all models. Heated, eight-way power front seats are now standard on all 300 models. The Chrysler 300 offers Best-in-Class 31mph hwy with its standard 292hp 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. For Best-in-Class V8 horsepower and torque, choose the available 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with Fuel Saver Technology. It produces 363hp and 394lb-ft of torque. When you shift into reverse, the available ParkView Rear Back Up Camera with dynamic gridlines displays a high-resolution image of the area behind the vehicle to help assist you when parking and backing out of your parking spot. Available Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop will bring the vehicle to a full stop without intervention and then re-engage speed control as traffic moves. Chrysler 300 offers the largest standard touchscreen in its class, 8.4in, with the new user-friendly Uconnect Systems. This includes: Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Uconnect Voice Command and Bluetooth, and navigation.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Chrysler 300!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
