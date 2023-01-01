$28,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9622588
- Stock #: N00560A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG0FC240584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 57,888 Miles! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS, Goodyear Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS.*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) , RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Dodge Durango was designed to be distinctive and to start your pulse racing. Everything about the exterior of the Durango demands a second look. It has been restyled look more cohesive with the rest of the Dodge roster. These changes include new racetrack taillights an updated front grille, plus new sculpting on the fenders and hood, and projector beam headlights. On the inside changes are plentiful with a new control panel, a customizable 8.4 inch LCD screen instrument cluster, and an available rear Blu-ray and DVD system with dual 9-inch screens that are mounted on the backrest of the front seats. The interior engages all your senses, from the soft touch materials to the high fidelity of the sound system to the look and feel of the available leather upholstery. Seat up to seven in comfort, including available second-row captain's chairs. Increase comfort and convenience with an available second row console. To be truly sporty, you have to be flexible and with up to 50 possible seating configurations, Durango offers that and more. Whether you choose a model with the 3.6L 290hp V6 or the incredible 360hp HEMI V8, you can be sure you are getting the ability to go far efficiently. The new fully electronic eight-speed automatic transmission provides better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. Plus, Durango features 6,200lbs (V6) or 7,400lbs (V8) towing capacity and available AWD. Throughout the vehicle, you'll find the latest Safety and Security features designed to protect you. It includes an array of airbags, including side-curtain airbags that help protect outboard occupants in all three rows, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, and Traction Control.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
