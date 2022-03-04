$17,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
L Trekking
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$17,999
- Listing ID: 8619635
- Stock #: N00439A
- VIN: ZFBCFADH2FZ034790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 69,438 Miles! This FIAT 500L boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.0 ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC, SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera.* This FIAT 500L Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G , RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5A AM/FM/BT/VOICE -inc: Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Nav-Ready! See Dealer For Details, MARRONE (BROWN) SEATS, BLUE TORNADO, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/45R17 BSW All Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the introduction of the 500L, Fiat has given fans of their unique urban cars a larger option to enjoy. With four passenger doors, this vehicle can seat five in style. Plus, with its large liftgate in back, and split folding rear seats, all models have been built with room for your cargo if you need it. It is offered in four models: Pop, Easy, Trekking and Lounge. Each model comes with a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, Turbo Engine with 160 horsepower. Despite being peppy, all trims get an impressive EPA estimated 25 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway, with the exception of the Lounge which comes close with 24 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway. Once inside, youll notice the striking modern interior and surprisingly spacious head and legroom. For technology enthusiasts, all models come standard with Uconnect 5.0. It uses Bluetooth for making hands-free calls when connected to a compatible mobile phone, and lets you use Voice Commands for radio functions. It also includes a 5-inch touchscreen, AM FM radio, audio jack, USB port, and you can insert an SD Card for your Music. On top of that, you also get the convenience of audio controls located on the steering wheel. Fiat has considered passenger safety as well. All models come standard with 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, Stability Control, seven Airbags, Hill Start Assist, and LATCH anchors for your after-market child seats. In addition, if you forget to check your tire pressure, the 500L takes care of that for you. An overhead display will inform you about low pressure on any of your four tires. For added peace of mind it comes with a security alarm as well.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
