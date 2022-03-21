$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC
176,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8730839
- Stock #: 22-0176A
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD8FR270976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and features you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2015 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 176,000 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HD8FR270976.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
