$15,066+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats - $62.52 /Wk
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
Used
150,515KM
VIN 5J6RM4H93FL805174
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 150,515 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $62.52 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Heated Steerting Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2015 Honda CR-V