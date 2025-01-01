Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!</b><br> <br> With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 150,515 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6keGMaXO4KnRyj5Ey4avTSkJ+81rxz4P target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$62.52</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Honda CR-V

150,515 KM

Details Description Features

$15,066

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats - $62.52 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12877535

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats - $62.52 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$15,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,515KM
VIN 5J6RM4H93FL805174

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 150,515 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $62.52 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Heated Steerting Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE - Navigation - Sunroof 110,693 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 241,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Subaru Outback Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof 79,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,066

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2015 Honda CR-V