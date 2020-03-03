Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL - $77 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL - $77 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,216KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4696593
  • Stock #: L0793
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE6FU418233
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

With a smart list of standard features and a smooth effortless driving experience the 2015 Hyundai Elantra is a smart choice. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 94,216 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 90 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • 48 L Fuel Tank
  • 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Tires: P205/55R16
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, in-glass antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 118,000 KM
$10,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 76,652 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz B...
 27,314 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Send A Message