2015 Hyundai Elantra

Comfort Air Conditioning

glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

90 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

48 L Fuel Tank

48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tires: P205/55R16

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

3.06 Axle Ratio

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system

Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

Passenger Seat

Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, in-glass antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-f...

