2015 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8718422

8718422 Stock #: P0012

P0012 VIN: KMHD35LH1FU243997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.