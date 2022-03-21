$15,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
89,202KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8960635
- Stock #: PA9146
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH578273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,202 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 89,202 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
