Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

89,202 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,202KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8960635
  • Stock #: PA9146
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH578273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry

This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 89,202 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 99,925 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 171,200 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte - $15...
 71,616 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory