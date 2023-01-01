$18,777+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
89,020KM
Used
Listing ID: 10483950
Stock #: 24-0007A
VIN: 5XYZU3LB3FG293101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0007A
- Mileage 89,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent on and off road capabilities make the 2015 Santa Fe Sport the ultimate small SUV offered at an extremely good value. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 89,020 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $176.21 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
