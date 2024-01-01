$15,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport - $62.52 /Wk
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport - $62.52 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$15,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,966KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZT3LB8FG286809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0150
- Mileage 93,966 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Practicality, comfort and style are the three key points for the 2015 Santa Fe Sport. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 93,966 kms. It's frost white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $62.52 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 93,966 kms. It's frost white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $62.52 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Toyota Corolla SE - Low Mileage 65,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 43,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE - Low Mileage 37,016 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe