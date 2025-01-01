$13,075+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport - $54.26 /Wk
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport - $54.26 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,271KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB8FG289163
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0095B
- Mileage 121,271 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport offers flexible cabin space, excellent performance for an SUV and ultimate comfort features. Everything that a great SUV should contain. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 121,271 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $54.26 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
GVWR: 2,300 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$13,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe