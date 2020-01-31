Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM!
The Santa Fe Sport is simply a statement on the road. Impressive styling from Hyundai's team has made the Santa Fe Sport boldly stand out. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today in Ottawa.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 109,965 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Seating
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Integrated roof antenna
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Axle Ratio 3.648
- Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
- GVWR: 2,300 kgs
- Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
- Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
- Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- SiriusXM
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
