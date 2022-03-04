$17,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Premium
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$17,999
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA5FG241630
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,880 KM
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer wiring harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport's capability, comfort and substantial design, there's plenty to go around. The standard 190 horsepower 2.4L engine is a high-tech wonder. It features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Gasoline Direct Injection. Or upgrade to the 2.0L turbo engine that pumps out 264 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC and both engines come with the option of Active Cornering Control All Wheel Drive. With Driver Selectable Steering Mode you can adjust steering sensitivity between 3 different modes. Santa Fe offers a suite of available premium features including a panoramic sunroof, Proximity Key with electronic push button start, ventilated front seats, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir Ionizer. Sight and sound enhancements include an 8-inch touchscreen plus navigation system, or a 4.3-inch touchscreen color display with rearview camera. An Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System with 550 watts and 12 speakers is also available. Hyundai's innovative Blue Link system is standard on Santa Fe and has an array of features to make life easier. Connect to Blue Link through smartphone, a web application or an in-car system to start your vehicle remotely, locate a gas station, find a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and more. Hyundai has loaded Santa Fe with brilliant safety features, including a driver's knee airbag, lane change assist and rear parking assistance system, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, Hillstart Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
