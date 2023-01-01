$17,898+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid 4DR SDN - $168 B/W
2015 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid 4DR SDN - $168 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,898
+ taxes & licensing
42,810KM
Used
VIN KMHEC4A41FA121009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0122A
- Mileage 42,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent hybrid fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers where it counts. This low mileage sedan has just 42,810 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 199HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.96 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Hyundai Sonata