Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 60,772 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.



Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

3.195 Axle Ratio

Black Bodyside Cladding

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

58 L Fuel Tank

68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs)

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance

Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT

Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Streaming Audio

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets

Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, 160 watts, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock

Passenger Seat

