Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 60,772 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 3.195 Axle Ratio
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 58 L Fuel Tank
- 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs)
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
- Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
- Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- SiriusXM
- Streaming Audio
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
- 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
- Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, 160 watts, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
- Passenger Seat
