Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning,
the 2015 Hyundai Veloster has a unique design, a hidden third passenger door and a low profile showing the aggressive and powerful nature of the vehicle. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 134,585 kms. It's century white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Veloster's trim level is SE. This SE trim has features including air conditioning, 7-inch high resolution LCD video touch-screen, front fog lights, power door locks, remote keyless entry with alarm, rear parking assist system.
Vehicle Features
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Window grid antenna
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster