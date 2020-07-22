Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

134,585 KM

Details Description Features

$8,777

+ tax & licensing
SE - $62 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

134,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5620770
  • Stock #: LK0868A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2FU242388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 134,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning,

the 2015 Hyundai Veloster has a unique design, a hidden third passenger door and a low profile showing the aggressive and powerful nature of the vehicle. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 134,585 kms. It's century white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Veloster's trim level is SE. This SE trim has features including air conditioning, 7-inch high resolution LCD video touch-screen, front fog lights, power door locks, remote keyless entry with alarm, rear parking assist system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $61.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Window grid antenna
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4-Way Passenger Seat
4.27 Axle Ratio
6-Way Driver Seat
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P215/45R17 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15)
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen, 196-watt (49W 4 channels), 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), rearview camera, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, RCA cable, in-g...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

