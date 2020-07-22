2015 Hyundai Veloster

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 4-Way Passenger Seat 4.27 Axle Ratio 6-Way Driver Seat Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: P215/45R17 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15) Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen, 196-watt (49W 4 channels), 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), rearview camera, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, RCA cable, in-g...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.