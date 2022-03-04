$63,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar F-Type
S
- Listing ID: 8572949
- Stock #: N00306A
- VIN: SAJXA6BC0F8K11779
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 50,000 Miles! This Jaguar F-TYPE delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Propeller, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/QuickShift.* This Jaguar F-TYPE Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/40R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The purity and elegance of the F-TYPE's design gives it lasting beauty. Look closely, and you will see how established Jaguar design themes have been evolved, most notably the J-Blade headlights and the shape of the four-sided grille. The F-TYPE has a lightweight aluminum body structure with high torsional rigidity, making it the ideal platform for a sports car. This strong, rigid structure provides an inherently stable platform for precise, agile handling, and is the perfect complement to the high-performance engine range. The convertible top is light, fast and refined. Fully powered, it opens or closes in just 12 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph. New for 2015 is the introduction of a coupe bodystyle. The F-TYPE lineup features three supercharged engines: two versions of the new Jaguar 3.0L V6 produces 340hp or 380hp, the acclaimed Jaguar 5.0L V8 producing 495hp, or the 5.0L V8 producing 550hp. The new 8-speed QuickShift ZF automatic transmission features closely spaced ratios and is specifically engineered for the F-TYPE with shifts that are shorter and more immediate. Full manual control of the transmission is just a fingertip away: Manual shifting can be done with paddles mounted to the steering wheel, or by using the new SportShift selector. Inside, he F-TYPE is a pure two-seat sports car. All models come standard with the Sport style seat. On V6-powered models, this deeply bolstered seat features 6-way manual and electric adjustment and leather trim with Suedecloth center sections for high grip during cornering. The V8 S model features full leather seat facings and 14-way fully electric adjustment. The intuitive 8-inch Touch-screen controls important vehicle functions including audio, telephone and navigation.
Vehicle Features
