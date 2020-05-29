+ taxes & licensing
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS, Goodyear Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4 Touchscreen, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, POWER SUNROOF, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, Uconnect guardian Emergency Sos. Expert Reviews! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the line Harman Kardon 19 speaker system. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
