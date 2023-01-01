$13,976+ tax & licensing
$13,976
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
110,845KM
Used
- Stock #: 11334A
- VIN: ZACCJBBT0FPB65156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14395 - Our Price is just $13976!
The Jeep Renegade is the smallest Jeep you can buy, appealing both to commuters and off-roaders. This 2015 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Freedom riders with fuel-saving sensibilities can have it all, thanks to the exceptional value, clever versatility, and authentic Jeep capability found in this Renegade. Live the adventurous life, conquering challenging terrain and worrisome weather with strength and style. The cabin is filled with creature comforts and advanced technology alike. This is the world of Renegade, a unique member of the Jeep brand's most-awarded SUV lineup ever. This SUV has 110,845 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBBT0FPB65156.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
UConnect wireless connectivity
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Black aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,319 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Colored center console trim
Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,440 L
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
Overall Length: 4,232 mm
Curb weight: 1,444 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,044 kg
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
