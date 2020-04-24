2015 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convertible Hardtop

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

M/T

Targa Roof

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed M/T

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.