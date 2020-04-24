Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,049KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938795
  • Stock #: L00109A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9FL612090
Exterior Colour
Tank
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), TANK. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual , RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 28GB Hard Drive, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Remote USB Port, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top, Sunrider Soft Top, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. Expert Reviews! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Jeep Wrangler remains an icon. The original 4x4 freedom machine offers the ultimate in capability without compromise. Holding true to its rugged heritage but ramping up the comfort factor in ride and handling. For increased versatility, choose the Wrangler Unlimited with its four doors, room for five and all the cargo capacity you need for your next adventure. Premium soft-touch materials and thoughtfully designed ergonomics mean you'll be comfortable on- and off-road. A five-speed automatic transmission delivers refined shifting and improved performance. Comfort features include: available heated front seats, Automatic Temperature Control, steering wheel audio controls, leather-trimmed seats, and more. An Infinity Premium Sound System has seven speakers, including a subwoofer and a 368-watt amp that will make your favorite songs sound even better. Jeep 4x4's are tested on some of the toughest off-road areas in the world, including Moab and the famed Rubicon Trail. All Wrangler models come equipped with Trail Rated 4WD systems as standard equipment: choose from the tough Command-Trac or the made-for-mountains Rock-Trac. Wrangler Rubicon offers standard 32-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires with biting edges for wicked weather or ragged rocks. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivers 285hp and 260 pound-feet of torque with fuel efficiency up to 21mpg. The list of Jeep Wrangler Safety and Security features is as far-reaching as its capabilities. The sport bar uses high-strength steel and is integrated into the B-Pillar that runs into the floor, improving side-impact performance, vehicle stiffness, torsional rigidity and control. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a tried-and-true Wrangler Unlimited today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • M/T
  • Targa Roof
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

