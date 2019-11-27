Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!



An excellent range of engines lets you pick between sensible and stylish, and premium performance. This 2015 Kia Forte Koup is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



From the playful spelling of its name to its sleek and powerful styling, the 2015 Forte Koup is a dynamic performer rich in sophistication and design charisma. It delivers all the fun of a responsive sport coupe with surprising comforts and amenities. This coupe has 84808 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.



