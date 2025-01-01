$10,066+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
EX Value - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $41.77 /Wk
2015 Kia Rondo
EX Value - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $41.77 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$10,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,844KM
VIN KNAHU8A3XF7091399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Galaxy Brown Me
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
The car made to fit your life. From grocery shopping, to people hauling and long road trips. This 2015 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Rondo is an expression of Kia's design language, blending emotion and sophistication with the comfort features and practicality of a family-friendly vehicle. Supporting a modern and sleek profile, the Rondo's European-inspired design is sure to attract attention. This sedan has 115,844 kms. It's galaxy brown me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $41.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$10,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2015 Kia Rondo