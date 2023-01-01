Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

89,835 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

EX - Low Mileage

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

89,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9925571
  • Stock #: 23-0414A
  • VIN: KNAHU8A3XF7087157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

The car made to fit your life. From grocery shopping, to people hauling and long road trips. This 2015 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2015 Rondo is an expression of Kia's design language, blending emotion and sophistication with the comfort features and practicality of a family-friendly vehicle. Supporting a modern and sleek profile, the Rondo's European-inspired design is sure to attract attention. This wagon has 89,835 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

