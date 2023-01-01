$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
EX - Low Mileage
Location
89,835KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9925571
- Stock #: 23-0414A
- VIN: KNAHU8A3XF7087157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,835 KM
Vehicle Description
The car made to fit your life. From grocery shopping, to people hauling and long road trips. This 2015 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Rondo is an expression of Kia's design language, blending emotion and sophistication with the comfort features and practicality of a family-friendly vehicle. Supporting a modern and sleek profile, the Rondo's European-inspired design is sure to attract attention. This wagon has 89,835 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
