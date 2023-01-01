Menu
2015 Kia Sportage

39,000 KM

Details

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2015 Kia Sportage

2015 Kia Sportage

LX - Low Mileage

2015 Kia Sportage

LX - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568771
  • Stock #: 23-0075A
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC4F7672548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nlue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $16939 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15980!

One of the most visually satisfying crossover vehicles, and its good on the road too! This 2015 Kia Sportage is for sale today in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 39,000 kms. It's nlue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $272.37 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

