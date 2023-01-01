$15,980+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sportage
LX - Low Mileage
39,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9568771
- Stock #: 23-0075A
- VIN: KNDPB3AC4F7672548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nlue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16939 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15980!
One of the most visually satisfying crossover vehicles, and its good on the road too! This 2015 Kia Sportage is for sale today in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 39,000 kms. It's nlue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $272.37 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
