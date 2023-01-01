$15,898+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS - $150 B/W
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS - $150 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$15,898
+ taxes & licensing
112,973KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CYXF0509712
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0115
- Mileage 112,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps!
With its spacious, functional interior, impressive fuel economy and top safety scores, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a top pick among small crossovers. The fact that it's also fun to drive comes as a bonus, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.This SUV has 112,973 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $149.19 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2015 Mazda CX-5