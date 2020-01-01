Premium Sound Package, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!



With its spacious, functional interior, impressive fuel economy and top safety scores, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a top pick among small crossovers. The fact that it's also fun to drive comes as a bonus, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.This SUV has 84476 kms. It's soul red mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning

glove box

Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Blind spot sensor

Premium Sound Package

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Tires: P225/55R19 AS

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Regular Amplifier

58 L Fuel Tank

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Wheels: 19" Alloy

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

4.624 Axle Ratio

Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat,

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)

