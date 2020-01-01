Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - $131 B/W

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - $131 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,476KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4478430
  • Stock #: LK0579A
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY8F0487630
Exterior Colour
Soul Red Mica
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Premium Sound Package, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

With its spacious, functional interior, impressive fuel economy and top safety scores, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a top pick among small crossovers. The fact that it's also fun to drive comes as a bonus, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.This SUV has 84476 kms. It's soul red mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Tires: P225/55R19 AS
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Regular Amplifier
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Wheels: 19" Alloy
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4.624 Axle Ratio
  • Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat,
  • Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

