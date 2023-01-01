Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10542054
  • Stock #: A1576B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC760523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 188,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

