2015 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10542054

10542054 Stock #: A1576B

A1576B VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC760523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.