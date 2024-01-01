Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995! <br> <br> Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 202,459 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Nissan Rogue

202,459 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,459KM
VIN 5N1AT2MM8FC861840

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1831A
  • Mileage 202,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!

Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 202,459 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE Hatch - Bluetooth - Cruise Control for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Ford Focus SE Hatch - Bluetooth - Cruise Control 120,490 KM $11,073 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows for sale in Kanata, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows 90,293 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate 100,798 KM $23,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue