Whether youre running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 124,318 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Nissan Rogue

124,318 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

12485893

2015 Nissan Rogue

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,318KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXFC905734

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 124,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 124,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2015 Nissan Rogue