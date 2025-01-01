$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT2FC903023
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2161A
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 110,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 110,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,036 kgs (4,489 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Toyota Tacoma - $111.37 /Wk 131,000 KM $30,075 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto - $54.22 /Wk 105,655 KM $16,075 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 26,456 KM $23,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2015 Nissan Rogue