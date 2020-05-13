2015 Nissan Rogue

Additional Features Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.