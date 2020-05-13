Menu
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,299KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5010234
  • Stock #: K00846A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC847279
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Nissan Rogue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch. This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 C...

