This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 148,878 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2015 Nissan Sentra

148,878 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 3N1AB7AP3FL645338

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0561A
  • Mileage 148,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth!

This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 148,878 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

