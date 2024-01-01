$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,878KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP3FL645338
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0561A
- Mileage 148,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth!
This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 148,878 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2015 Nissan Sentra