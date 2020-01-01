Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Sentra

S - Bluetooth - Power Windows - $91 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

S - Bluetooth - Power Windows - $91 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,877KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4471659
  • Stock #: 19-1362A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL656821
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $12184 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $11494!

For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 90877 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $90.30 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 77,864 KM
$11,792 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 19,244 KM
$21,879 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 135,435 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message