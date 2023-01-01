Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

68,247 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Note SR - Heated Seats - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

68,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218720
  • Stock #: 23-0319B
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL406208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa Note is an excellent value. This 2015 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 68,247 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

