2015 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 2 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10218720

10218720 Stock #: 23-0319B

23-0319B VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL406208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,247 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.