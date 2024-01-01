Menu
$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL406017

Low Mileage, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Compare at $13245 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $12495!

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2015 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 55,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.


Payments from $225.17 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

