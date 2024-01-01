$12,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note SL - Navigation - Bluetooth
2015 Nissan Versa
Note SL - Navigation - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL406017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Compare at $13245 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $12495!
With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2015 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 55,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
Payments from $225.17 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2015 Nissan Versa