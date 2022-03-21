Menu
2015 RAM 1500

62,657 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823401
  • Stock #: N00594A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM5FS708330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00594A
  • Mileage 62,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 62,657 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Class IV Receiver Hitch.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LARAMIE LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Limited Badge, Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Laramie Limited Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Delete Tow Hooks, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Ram 1500 Badge , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 3,152 KGS (6,950 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs), Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 3.0L Diesel Badge, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Next Generation Engine Controller, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

