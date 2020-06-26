2015 Subaru BRZ

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

4.10 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Automatic Equalizer

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fixed Rear Windows

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

6-Way Driver Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP

Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display

Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat

Pioneer w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/DivX -inc: radio data system, 8-speaker system including amplifier, voice activated in-dash GPS navigation system w/6.1" high-resolution touch screen, WMV, MP4, SMS text messaging capability, Aha radio, SiriusXM Traffic (subscri...

