400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Low Mileage!
This Subaru BRZ is an electrifying drive with its lively handling, amazingly balanced suspension and driver-oriented cockpit. This 2015 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This low mileage coupe has just 22,382 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
