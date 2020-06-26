Menu
$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2015 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru BRZ

- $145 B/W - Low Mileage

2015 Subaru BRZ

- $145 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,382KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5247647
  • Stock #: LK0980A
  • VIN: JF1ZCAB14F9602758
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage!

This Subaru BRZ is an electrifying drive with its lively handling, amazingly balanced suspension and driver-oriented cockpit. This 2015 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This low mileage coupe has just 22,382 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • 4.10 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • 48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
  • Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
  • Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
  • Pioneer w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/DivX -inc: radio data system, 8-speaker system including amplifier, voice activated in-dash GPS navigation system w/6.1" high-resolution touch screen, WMV, MP4, SMS text messaging capability, Aha radio, SiriusXM Traffic (subscri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

