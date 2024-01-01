Menu
Account
Sign In
This Subaru Outback is a worthy competitor to many SUVs on capability alone - factor in price and it should be a no-brainer. This 2015 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 118,447 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$61.78</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Subaru Outback

118,447 KM

Details Description

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5I W/TOURING PK - $61.78 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5I W/TOURING PK - $61.78 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,447KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSCDC3F3201967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0452A
  • Mileage 118,447 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Outback is a worthy competitor to many SUVs on capability alone - factor in price and it should be a no-brainer. This 2015 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 118,447 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $61.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 48,084 KM $20,180 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I W/TOURING PK - $61.78 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I W/TOURING PK - $61.78 /Wk 118,447 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury - Leather Seats - $73.67 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury - Leather Seats - $73.67 /Wk 134,592 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback