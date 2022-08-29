Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

55,534 KM

Details

$20,480

+ tax & licensing
$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

LE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2015 Toyota Camry

LE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

55,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093352
  • Stock #: P1449
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9FU926769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats!

Compare at $21709 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20480!

If you think mid-size sedans are boring, you're in for a surprise with the Toyota Camry. This 2015 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 55,534 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Payments from $349.07 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

