$20,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,480
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2015 Toyota Camry
2015 Toyota Camry
LE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$20,480
+ taxes & licensing
55,534KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093352
- Stock #: P1449
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9FU926769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21709 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20480!
If you think mid-size sedans are boring, you're in for a surprise with the Toyota Camry. This 2015 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 55,534 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Payments from $349.07 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2