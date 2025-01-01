$22,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD ACCESS CAB V6
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD ACCESS CAB V6
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,151KM
VIN 5TFUU4EN2FX110713
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1932A
- Mileage 171,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23845 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22495!
Toyota's reputation of quality and value don't stop at their cars. The Tacoma is one of the best values in pickup trucks. This 2015 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 171,151 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2015 Toyota Tacoma