613-592-9221
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR5
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
87,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9066715
- Stock #: 22-9149A
- VIN: 5TFDY5F16FX419879
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,155 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Toyota Tundra is a full-size truck that works hard and plays hard, but with a long list of luxury features to pamper you. With 10 models and 25 option packages available, there is a Tundra built to fit nearly anyone who is in the market for a well-appointed full-size pickup. Whether it is working hard at the jobsite or hauling a camper or boat for a weekend excursion, the Tundra takes care of your hard work with ease and takes care of you as well.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,155 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Soft Door Close
