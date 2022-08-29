Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

87,155 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,155KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9066715
  Stock #: 22-9149A
  VIN: 5TFDY5F16FX419879

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22-9149A
  Mileage 87,155 KM

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Soft Door Close!

This 2015 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2015 Toyota Tundra is a full-size truck that works hard and plays hard, but with a long list of luxury features to pamper you. With 10 models and 25 option packages available, there is a Tundra built to fit nearly anyone who is in the market for a well-appointed full-size pickup. Whether it is working hard at the jobsite or hauling a camper or boat for a weekend excursion, the Tundra takes care of your hard work with ease and takes care of you as well.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,155 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Soft Door Close

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

