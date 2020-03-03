501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
Low Mileage!
This 2015 VW Eos is comfortable, refined, and surprisingly practical for a convertible. This 2015 Volkswagen Eos is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 VW Eos is comfortable, refined, and surprisingly practical. Volkswagen has replaced the midlevel Sport trim level with an extra-content 2015 Eos Final Edition model that includes special interior treatments and alloy wheels, as well as a rearview camera and rain-sensing automatic wipers. With the features and build quality of more expensive luxury convertibles, the VW Eos is a smart choice for drop-top sun seekers. This low mileage convertible has just 56,145 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
