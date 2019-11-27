Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline at Tip

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline at Tip

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,880KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373808
  • Stock #: P2208
  • VIN: 3VW217AU7FM019731
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Convenience Package!

Compare at $17505 - Our Price is just $16995!

There is nothing as exciting and as safe and predictable as this VW Golf. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. Reshaped headlights and taillights, and side body panels with slightly sharper creases are the only giveaways that this is a new-generation Golf. The interior is also very similar, with only minor changes and improvements to note. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration.This hatchback has 84880 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Convenience Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

