2015 Volkswagen Golf

$9,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 7739520

7739520 Stock #: L0947A

L0947A VIN: 3VW217AU9FM068560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L0947A

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 50 L Fuel Tank Audio Theft Deterrent Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation

