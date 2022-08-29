$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9225970
- Stock #: P3493
- VIN: 3VW217AUXFM064131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3493
- Mileage 78,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 78,998 Miles! This Volkswagen Golf boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode.*This Volkswagen Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Golf come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.