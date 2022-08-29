Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

78,998 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225970
  • Stock #: P3493
  • VIN: 3VW217AUXFM064131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3493
  • Mileage 78,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 78,998 Miles! This Volkswagen Golf boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode.*This Volkswagen Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Golf come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

