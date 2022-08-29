Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

91,175 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 3-Dr 2.0T 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 3-Dr 2.0T 6sp

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,175KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9242152
  • Stock #: 11030A
  • VIN: 3VWYT7AU3FM087450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Clark Clth - Top Sport Seats
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 11030A
  • Mileage 91,175 KM

Vehicle Description

A well ballanced hatchback that is comfortable and capable on both the open road and downtown streets. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.This hatchback has 91,175 kms. It's carbon steel metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Cadillac Escala...
 32,120 KM
$121,500 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 41,268 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Yukon XL De...
 15,452 KM
$97,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory