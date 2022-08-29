2015 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9242152

9242152 Stock #: 11030A

11030A VIN: 3VWYT7AU3FM087450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Clark Clth - Top Sport Seats

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 11030A

Mileage 91,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.