<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> With a range of five different power-trains, drivers get to pick and choose as they wish. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 87,191 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

87,191 KM

87,191 KM

- Low Mileage

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

- Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

87,191KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ0FM414450

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With a range of five different power-trains, drivers get to pick and choose as they wish. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 87,191 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
