Large, comfortable and efficient, This Jetta is easily one of the best small sedans. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack. Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside you'll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. This sedan has 86782 kms. It's tornado red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



