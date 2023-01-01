$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 6sp at Tip 4M
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
134,181KM
Used
VIN WVGHV7AX9FW049000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wild Cherry Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11832A
- Mileage 134,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14317 - Our Price is just $13900!
This VW Tiguan looks, feels and drives like a quality SUV. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 134,181 kms. It's wild cherry metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,180 kg
Curb weight: 1,544 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan