2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
TRENDLINE - Aluminum Wheels
46,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8523587
- Stock #: 10693A
- VIN: WVGJV7AX5FW524837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Pakata Clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Small, powerful and easy to handle in most situations, and with an available all wheel drive, it is a capable off road SUV. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This low mileage SUV has just 46,255 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Steering Wheel Audio Control
